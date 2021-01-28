Prep Sports Return | Lange Murder Investigation | Candace Parker To Join Chicago Sky

Prep Sports Return

A return to competition is right around the corner for prep sports student-athletes. The Illinois High School Association announced its plan for winter, spring and summer sports, including start dates, end dates and information on state series. Long delayed winter sports will be allowed to begin practicing as soon as possible, with competitions allowed after seven practices. After much debate, girls’ and boys’ basketball has the green light to compete despite a high-risk assessment from the IDPH. Games can begin in regions that have reached Phase 4. Neither Region 7 nor 8, of which Naperville is a part, has reached Phase 4. Meanwhile, football and other postponed fall sports will begin in early to mid-March.

Lange Murder Investigation

The Naperville Police Department is once again asking the public for any information about the Matthew Lange murder. Yesterday marked four years from the evening when the 37-year-old professor was found shot to death in his car, in the parking lot outside of Scullen Middle School. Lange had been waiting there to pick up his son from Polish school. He was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, like the one pictured. There is a $45,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 305-5453.

UN Ambassador and Laura Dern Event

On February 1, Anderson’s Bookshop will hold a virtual book talk featuring former UN Ambassador Samantha Power in conversation with actress Laura Dern. The talk will focus on Power’s best-selling memoir, The Education of an Idealist as well as the two’s perspectives on current political events and what’s to come. The cost of registration for the 5 p.m. event includes a signed copy of the book. Registration information is on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Candace Parker To Join Chicago Sky

After 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Candace Parker is ready to come home. The two-time WNBA MVP and Naperville Central graduate will be signing with the Chicago Sky as a free agent on Monday. Parker was named the Defensive Player of the year this past season and won back-to-back state championships at Naperville Central in 2003 and 2004.

