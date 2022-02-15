Pratt Shooting Remembrance | Lunar New Year | JoJo’s Now Open

Henry Pratt Shooting Remembrance

The city of Aurora will hold a remembrance ceremony this afternoon to honor the five victims killed in the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company three years ago today. Employees Russell Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner were killed, and five police officers injured, when a disgruntled worker opened fire inside the building. Mayor Richard Irvin will be joined by Police Chief Keith Cross and Fire Chief Gary Krienitz to offer remarks at 4 P.M. at the Aurora Historical Society, which hosts an exhibit featuring five white crosses in honor of those who lost their lives. The event will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Lunar New Year Celebration

The fifteen-day celebration of the Lunar New Year ends today. To celebrate the conclusion of the holiday welcoming in the Year of the Tiger, the Xilin Association hosted an event yesterday for the seniors at the Asian Community Center of Naperville. This marked the first time in two years that the group was able to hold its normally annual event, after cancellations due to the pandemic. The fun included community members performing artistic group dances and singing songs.

Feed the Need! Returns

Volunteers will return to the Residence Hall/Recreation Center at North Central College for this year’s Feed the Need! event, a Feed My Starving Children MobilePack where volunteers will pack food to provide meals for children around the world.

The event could not be held in-person last year due to the pandemic, but will employ masking and social distancing to return this weekend.

All donations made to Feed the Need contribute to Feed My Starving Children’s meal program. How to donate and other event information is available on the Feed The Need! Illinois website.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR Now Open

JoJo’s ShakeBAR officially opened its doors this morning in Downtown Naperville. The two-level shop brings its over-the-top biggie shakes, craft cocktails, and dinner options to our city. This third location of the business gives a nod to Naperville’s milkshake history with ghost paintings on the wall in tribute to long-time ice cream shop Prince Castle, later known as Cock Robin. There are also tributes to the 80s and 90s through retro music, murals, and signature cocktails. JoJo’s is located at 5 Jackson Avenue. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. with a to-go ‘shake window’ at the ready for carry out orders as well.