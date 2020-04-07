Practice CDC’s Recommendations | Relief Coalition | Naper Settlement

Practice CDC’s Recommendations

As the weather gets warmer, the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Park District are asking community members to continue to practice the Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations on staying safe from COVID-19. That means staying six feet away from others, wearing cloth masks while in public, and staying home if you have any of the symptoms of coronavirus. Park District trails currently remain open, but playgrounds, courts, and equipment are closed.

Forest Preserves

The Forest Preserve Districts of DuPage and Will County are also asking community members to practice CDC’s recommendations related to COVID-19 at their locations. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is limiting parking at its more popular locations to DuPage residents to prevent an overflow of people. The Forest Preserve of Will County has closed all its forest preserve parking lots through April 30 to help reduce the spike of COVID-19 cases. The trails remain open to those who can reach them by foot or bicycle.

Relief Coalition

If you’re an Aurora or Naperville resident who recently lost your job due to the COVID-19 crisis, you can visit the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora today from 3 to 6 p.m. for free food supplies, courtesy of Community Collective. The organization has partnered with several local agencies to create the Relief Coalition. Its mission is to provide those affected by the coronavirus pandemic with relief boxes, filled with food and toiletries. You can learn more about the Relief Coalition on their website.

Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is asking the community to reflect on its experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The Settlement is encouraging residents to participate in a journaling project for people to donate at a later date. The museum has developed an online “how to journal” lesson plan on their website as a resource. Images, signs, items, and anything else that might portray what the daily life is like during the COVID-19 crisis can also be donated.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!