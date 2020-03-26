PPE Donations Needed | Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery Closes | Drive-By Birthday Party

PPE Donations Needed:

DuPage County has put out the call for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist medical workers and first responders. Specific items they are looking for include masks, both N-95 or surgical, gowns, sterile or surgical gloves, goggles and safety glasses, face shields, and Sani-Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes. Anyone wishing to donate can submit a donation form on the Protect DuPage website. Any donations must be unopened and unused, in their original packaging.

Payment Deadlines Extended:

Mayor Steve Chirico has issued an executive order to extend several payment deadlines for residents and commercial businesses. The City of Naperville will waive late fees for non-payment of utility bills through May of this year. Water or electric service shut-offs for non-payments for both residential and commercial customers have been suspended. Payment deadlines for parking tickets issued between March 6 and April 7 have been extended, along with the billing schedule for commuter parking fees for the second quarter. Several deadlines for businesses were extended as well, including food and beverage tax payments, hotel and motel tax returns, and payment of taxes related to local gas. The renewal process and any late fees for tobacco licenses set to expire on April 30 have been suspended.

Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery Closes:

After 25 years, Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery is closing. The Lisle business at 3011 Ogden Avenue, just over the Naperville border announced on their Facebook page that Saturday, March 28 will be their last day. The business shared that they have fallen victim to the economic strains of the coronavirus pandemic, writing “this challenging time has delivered a crippling blow from which we will not be able to recover.”

Naperville Native Makes Chicago Fire:

Yesterday the Chicago Fire signed Naperville native Chris Brady to his first professional contract as part of the MLS Homegrown Players program. This allows Major League Soccer teams to sign players who have spent at least one year playing with a club’s youth academy, without subjecting them to the MLS Draft. The 16-year-old goalkeeper is the second Naperville Native to sign a Homegrown Players contract with the Chicago Fire this month, joining 17-year-old Alex Monis. Monis is the son of Neuqua Valley PE teacher and Naperville Central trainer Rich Monis.

Drive-By Birthday:

And finally, a bit of cheer for one birthday boy this week. Blake Sidell turned 12…so to celebrate, family, school and hockey friends decorated signs, took to their cars, and put together a drive-by birthday celebration. Blake’s mom Sharon said Blake felt a bit shy at first but also very loved, and said it was one of his favorite birthdays.

