Potential Appointment Challenged | Schlotzsky’s Opening | New Downtown Sandbox

Potential Appointment Challenged

An online petition is challenging the potential appointment of Shannon Adcock to the Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA). According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Steve Chirico interviewed Adcock as a possible candidate for the open slot. The petition on Change.org claims that Adcock’s role as the founder of Awake Illinois and some of her online postings mean she “has no business being appointed to a city commission that is supposed to promote equity for all.” Chirico told the Tribune he had not yet decided whether he would submit Adcock’s name for the appointment. Adcock did not respond to NCTV17’s request for a comment. As of this recording, the petition had garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

Public Art Task Force

In other SECA news, the Public Art Task Force has been added to the SECA manual for 2023. The SECA subgroup will help oversee the curation of public art in Naperville. At their meeting on Tuesday, SECA commissioners discussed how individual artists and organizations could apply for funding to display or create art to be shown in Naperville. The proposed process would require a SECA application, submitted resume, and artwork sample. The updated manual and application process will be submitted for city council consideration at their May 17 meeting. NCTV17 is partially funded by a grant from SECA.

COVID-19 Numbers

The Naperville area is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. The city’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows there were 1,119 active cases in Naperville as of yesterday. That’s an increase of 375 from the week before. Edward Hospital is currently treating 10 in-patients with COVID-19, four more than they had the week prior. The hospital has had one confirmed death of a patient with COVID-19 over the past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently moved DuPage County up to medium community risk level due to the rising metrics. Will County’s risk level remains low.

Summer Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s online summer program guide was released today. The guide features a listing of recreation options for all ages, ranging from sports, to special events like Concerts In Your Park, to summer hangout spots like Centennial Beach. Registration for programs starts May 2 at 8:30 a.m. for residents, and May 5 at 8:30 a.m. for non-residents.

Schlotzsky’s Opening

Schlotzsky’s will be opening this Thursday. The Naperville outpost at 3056 Anna Marie Lane just off 95th Street is the fast-casual restaurant chain’s only Illinois location. They’ll be serving up sandwiches, pizza and salads both in house and via drive thru. Plus as an extra sweet treat, they will also carry Cinnabon products.

New Downtown Sandbox

There’s a special addition in Downtown Naperville for the younger set. A new construction zone sandbox has popped up on the southwest corner of Main Street and Jackson Avenue. Word is that a large seated digger for the sandbox is coming soon.