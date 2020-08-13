Positivity Rate Warning | AMC Reopening Theaters | Local Teacher Award

Pritzker Positivity Rate Update

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s press conference yesterday listed several regions who have seen increases in COVID rolling daily positivity rate. Region 7, which includes Will County, was among them. Region 8, which includes DuPage County, has seen a slight drop in that metric. Pritzker called for local officials to impose stronger restrictions in regions with higher positivity rates or the state will step in.

AMC Reopening Theaters

AMC Movie theaters are preparing to reopen, including AMC 16 in Naperville. The nationwide chain is running a promotion on opening day, August 20, offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices.” Theatergoers will pay 15 cents for a ticket that day. To allow the reopen, AMC is instituting several policies such as requiring masks at all times, reduced capacities, and enhanced cleaning procedures between screenings.

Water Conservation Challenge

Mayor Steve Chirico is asking Naperville residents to do their part in conserving water, energy and other natural resources. The push is part of the Wyland Foundation’s Annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, which takes place through all of August. Participants are asked to take an online pledge for their conservation efforts. There’s a chance for entrants in the cities with the highest percentage of participants to win prizes, as well as a shot at winning a new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for a local charity.

D203 Teacher Gets Award

Naperville Central math teacher David Sladkey received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The award recognizes up to 108 teachers nationally for contributions to the teaching of science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science. Ann Reid Early Childhood center was also recognized with a Gold Circle of Quality award from the Illinois State Board of Education.