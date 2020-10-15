Positivity Rate Increase | Holiday Precautions | Serendipity Moving

Positivity Rate Increase

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expressing concern as all 11 regions in Illinois have shown increases in their COVID-19 testing positivity rate. The state’s positivity rate has gone up a full percentage point in the last week, currently at 4.6%. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has seen 6 days of positivity rolling average increases, rising from 5.5 on October 6 to 6.3 on October 11. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, has had 7 days of increases, inching up from 4.9 on October 5 to 6.7 on October 11. Both regions have seen increases in hospital admissions as well, with a 5-day rise for Region 7 and a 4-day rise for Region 8. If a region has a sustained increase in its positivity rate as well as a 7-day increase in hospital admissions or reduction in hospital capacity, it could face additional mitigations.

Holiday Precautions

And with the holidays quickly approaching, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike provided ways to more safely celebrate with family and friends. She said limiting exposure to others in the two weeks before and after a gathering, shopping for gifts and groceries online rather than in the store, keeping activities outside if the weather permits, using masks, and being reasonable with the number of people at the celebration are ways to mitigate potential COVID-19 transmission. She also said if you’re feeling ill at all, the responsible thing is to stay home and not risk spreading the virus to your family. More information is available on the IDPH website.

Rapid Testing at Oswald’s

Oswald’s Pharmacy will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing today. The drive-up tests will give results within a half an hour. Appointments can be made online, and cost $99 out of pocket, though some insurance companies may offer reimbursement for the charge. Oswald’s is located at 88 W. Gartner Road.

Footsteps of the First

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park has a new travel program, in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad (ATA). “Footsteps of the First” gives small groups the chance to learn about military history and explore cultures overseas. Destinations will include those important to the history of the museum’s namesake – the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division. The museum hopes to have trips annually or every 18 months, and will kick the program off with a visit to Western Europe from September 5- 16, 2021. Historian Jacquelyn Gillaspie will accompany the group of 25 or less to serve as an expert guide.

Serendipity Moving

Serendipity Resale thrift shop is moving locations, with plans to close the current spot on 12 W. Jefferson Avenue on November 6. The shop will relocate to the Aurora Marketplace Shopping Center at the corner of Route 59 and 75th Street. Proceeds from Serendipity go to Little Friends, who owns and operates the business. They hope to have the new location open by November 16. The new location has twice the space and will have easier means to drop off donated items.

