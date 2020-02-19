Polo Club Development Tabled | Costco Tax Rebate Approved | Armed Robbery

Polo Club Tabled:

Naperville City Council tabled a decision on the Polo Club development in south Naperville. Council is considering annexing the property near Book Road and 119th Street into Naperville’s jurisdiction, but needed to vote to direct city staff to begin preparing the appropriate documents. One hundred thirty five members of the public voiced their opposition to the development proposed by D.R. Horton, saying the developer’s plan would only worsen an already traffic-congested 119th Street. Though the Polo Club development would introduce relatively low-cost housing stock, some council members were concerned that none of it qualified as affordable housing. When it became clear that the dais lacked the six necessary votes to annex the property, the item was tabled indefinitely.

$5.5 Million Costco Tax Rebate Approved:

Also at last night’s meeting, council unanimously voted to enter into a sales tax sharing incentive agreement with Costco. Naperville will rebate 75% of sales taxes to the superstore up to $5.5 million, which city staff estimates will take five years to pay off. The superstore plans to purchase an 18.5-acre site in the East Ogden Avenue Corridor to open its second Naperville location. Some residents opposed the plan, as it would displace several current businesses, including Classic Cinemas Ogden 6 Theater. The Naperville Development Partnership along with city staff says they are actively looking for a new Naperville location for the theater. Over the estimated five-year rebate period, the city plans to bring in more than $3.5 million in taxes and an additional $1 million per year after the rebate is paid off.

Armed Robbery:

Naperville police are looking for two men who committed an armed robbery on Tuesday during a meeting for an online sales transaction. Just before noon, the victim met with the two offenders in the 200 block of East Bailey Road to sell a high value item. They showed a gun, took the item, and fled in a red vehicle. The suspects are about 20-22 years old, one 5’10” and 200 pounds with a hooded sweatshirt, the other 5’6” and of medium build. If you have information, contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666. Police remind the public they can conduct transactions that begin online either in the police department’s front lobby or parking lot.

D204/Aurora Intergovernmental Agreement:

Last night Aurora City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with District 204 about development incentives along the Route 59 Corridor. The agreement specifically addresses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) incentives, stating that TIF districts in that area will be for 15 years instead of the usual 23. It also says TIF incentives will not be the first and only choice when incentivizing developers. Taxes generated from a TIF district development that brings in students will be considered surplus. Additionally the district agreed not to oppose such a TIF district either during the Joint Review Board, or through a court challenge.

It’s a Southern Thing:

And finally, World of Beer will soon be transforming into It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar. The North Carolina based restaurant will be opening a Naperville outpost at 1727 Freedom Drive. World of Beer shut down after February 9.

