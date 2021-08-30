Police Investigate Shooting | Inc. 5000 | NCC Sports

Police Investigate Shooting

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened yesterday in the 600 block of Amersale Drive in Naperville. At around 2:11 p.m., officers arrived to the area but no one was there. A short time after, the victims of the shooting called 911 and the Aurora Police Department responded to the area of McCoy and Vaughn Drives. Both were wounded. An 18-year-old male from Naperville is in critical condition and a 17-year-old male from Aurora was treated and released at a local hospital. The initial investigation shows the offender and victims agreed to meet to make a transaction and got into an altercation. The offender fled in a dark colored Sedan. He’s described as a black male in his 20’s. Any person or business that has surveillance video in the area is asked to contact the police department. If anyone has additional information, they are asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the investigations division.

Naperville Businesses Make Inc. 5000 List

Eight Naperville businesses were named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. Miss Flirty ranked highest from the local businesses at 303, followed by Lauren Collander Interiors at 681. Other businesses on the list include Ventique Pet Products, Smart Deck Solutions, Pawsitive Solutions, Evolutyz Corporation, Egen Solutions, and YouTech & Associates. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

Rooted Acoustic Barn Raising

Over 100 people participated in the Rooted Acoustic Barn Raising 5.5K and One Mile Dash yesterday morning. The race took place at the Greene Barn in the Greene Valley Forest Preserve. The event aims to raise awareness about the local structure, with a goal of getting the barn open for public use.

North Central College Sports

North Central College had four first team All-American selections in the latest Division III preseason poll. Wide receiver Andrew Kamienski, running back Ethan Greenfield, guard Sharmore Clarke and defensive back Jake Beesley all made the list for the defending Division III National Champions. The Cardinals are the only Division III team to have more than two First Team All-American selections. NCC enters the 2021 season ranked number three and will start the season on September 11 against Aurora University. That game can be seen live at 6 p.m. on NCTV17 and nctv17.com.