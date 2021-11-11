Police Chief Sworn In | Bus Attack | Veterans Day Ceremony

Police Chief Sworn In

Yesterday Naperville city officials swore in Jason Arres as the city’s new police chief at a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center. Arres had been serving as interim police chief since July 2, after the retirement of former chief Bob Marshall. Arres has been with the Naperville Police Department for 20 years. Two new police officers were also sworn in at the ceremony and two others, promoted.

Whelpley Hearing

Oral arguments were heard yesterday during a hearing held at the Will County Courthouse for a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago in Naperville. Authorities say there is probable cause to believe Barry Lee Whelpley is responsible for the crime that led to the death of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson back in 1972. The defense is seeking a motion to quash a search warrant that authorities used to search the defendant’s home in Minnesota. They contend that the search was best described as a fishing expedition, while the other side argues that the scope of the search was narrow. The judge is expected to rule on the defense’s motion next month.

Bus Attack

Parents of a Scullen Middle School student are looking for answers from Indian Prairie School District 204 officials after their son was attacked on a bus and then punished for it, according to reports from Fox 32 Chicago and WGN. A video shows Zayd Abouimrane being hit by another student on the bus and holding him down. Zayd’s parents say he didn’t do anything to provoke the attack but still received a one-day suspension. District 204 said in a statement, “…the administration immediately removed students from the bus and investigated the situation. Due to student privacy, we can not share student disciplinary measures. However, appropriate action, including the involvement of the Naperville Police Department, has taken place in accordance with our school board policies.”

Final D204 Boundary Forum

About 40 people spoke on behalf of their communities at District 204’s final boundary community forum, held last night at Metea Valley High School. Speakers reiterated concerns about split communities, increased commutes, traffic safety and disrupting students. Others asked that a grandfather option be considered to allow some students to stay at their current schools. The community also had a chance to view and discuss concept maps with boundary committee members and district officials. The committee will hold at least one more meeting in December to implement feedback. They will then send the concepts to the district board of education for review.

Jeni’s Grand Opening

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is throwing a grand opening party tonight at its new location in downtown Naperville. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. the Jeni’s crew will be scooping out free ice cream for anyone who stops by the shop. Also, the first fifty people in line will be treated to some extra goodies. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can be found at 218 S. Main Street.

Veterans Day Ceremony

American Legion Post #43 and the Judd Kendall VFW held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony earlier today at Naperville’s Veterans Park. The community came out despite the rainy weather to honor those who have served. The event featured remarks from American Legion and VFW commanders and a presentation of honors with honor guard members from both groups.