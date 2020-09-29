Pizza Driver Robbery | Commuter Survey | Swim Teams Go Gold

Pizza Driver Robbery

Yesterday night, Naperville Police responded to a report of a robbery of a pizza delivery driver at the 100th block of East Bailey Road. According to police, the suspect approached the victim, implied he had a gun, and stole an undisclosed amount of money from him. The offender is described as a Black man in his early 20’s, 5’9”-5’10”, with an athletic build, short braids, and a missing front left tooth. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans and gym shoes. The offender left the area on foot through the parking lot. If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Commuter Survey

The City of Naperville is asking community members to take a survey to learn more information about commuters’ patterns. In 2019 the city approved the Commuter Parking and Access Work Plan, which outlines goals and tasks to address issues with the city’s commuter programs and implement system improvements. The city wants to see if they need to adjust their 2019 plan, as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on commuting. The deadline to fill out the survey is October 15.

DCHD To Raise Awareness For Infant Mortality

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is joining state and federal healthcare partners during September to raise awareness of the high rate of infant mortality. According to a news release from the DCHD, the DuPage County infant mortality rate has fluctuated, but remained lower than Illinois and U.S. rates over the last five years, from 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 3.9 in 2018. The hope is that the joint partnership will help address social, behavioral, and health risks that contribute to infant mortality.

NC & NN Swim Teams Go Gold

Naperville Central and Naperville North girls swim teams did more than just swimming over the weekend. The crosstown foes put their rivalry aside and partnered to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer. This is the second year in a row the teams supported Cal’s Angels, a local nonprofit that aims to help pediatric cancer patients and their families. To watch highlights of the swim meet head over to our NCTV17 Sports Weekly page.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!