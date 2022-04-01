Pinwheel Garden | New Businesses | Start of Ramadan

Pinwheel Garden At Safety Town

This Sunday the Exchange Club of Naperville, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, and the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Juniorettes will create a “Pinwheel Garden” at Naperville’s Safety Town. The display is meant to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse, as pinwheels symbolize a happy, healthy, safe childhood. They also serve as a reminder that everyone plays a role in children’s lives. Once up, the display will stay in place throughout April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

New Businesses

Naperville will be welcoming several new businesses in the coming months. Schlotzsky’s will be setting up shop near the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. Offerings there will include deli sandwiches, pizzas, and Cinnabon baked goods. It’s slated for a spring or early summer opening, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Then slightly northeast at 513 87th Street will be Pedego Electric Bikes. They’ll sell a variety of e-bikes, and offer rentals and repairs as well. Opening date is set for April 7. And Dash of Nash, formerly known as Havana, will be coming to 32 W. Chicago Avenue. It will be a clothing boutique with a dash of Nashville, taking over the space formerly occupied by Andrew’s Garden. A Downtown Naperville Facebook post says the business is “coming soon.”

$100 Incentives For Park District Positions

The Naperville Park District is offering a $100 signing bonus to anyone who applies for a summer seasonal position by April 15 and is hired. The bonus will be added to the employee’s first paycheck. Open positions include lifeguards, tennis instructors and park maintenance workers, and can be viewed on the park district website. The district is also offering a $100 gift card to anyone who refers an applicant who gets hired. In that instance, applications must contain the referrer’s name and phone number, and be in by May 1.

DCM Honor

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) received the Illinois Association of Museums Award for Superior Achievement for its exhibit: Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. PLAY! The exhibit is the result of collaboration between the museum and Naperville based author Andrea Beaty, whose book series and characters inspired the STEAM-focused display. The award for superior achievement recognizes achievements that are models for the profession and which reach a greater audience than usual for the nominating institution. The Questioneers exhibit will be at the DCM through August 31 of this year. In 2023, it will travel to other children’s museums throughout the country.

Start of Ramadan

And finally, tomorrow marks the start of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims. They observe it with fasting, prayer, reflection and community. For those of Islamic faith, it represents the month in which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

