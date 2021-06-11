Phase 5 Begins | Reindeer Road | Crumbl Cookies Opens Soon

Phase 5 Begins

Illinois moves into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan today. This means a full reopening of all businesses and activities, as well as the removal of the mask mandate in most instances. Businesses, large-scale events, conventions, and amusement parks can now operate at full capacity. Businesses no longer have to create social distancing in seated venues. Those traveling on public transportation, or in congregate settings, healthcare settings, and schools must still wear masks. This comes as Illinois has reached a seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity case rate of less than 2%, with 44.5% of the state’s population fully vaccinated.

Reindeer Road

The Naperville Park District Board decided not to move forward with a new holiday event that was proposed for this year. A “Reindeer Road” drive-thru lights display was to be held between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The plan was to fund the event through private donations and sponsorships. The partnering company, Reindeer Road, was looking to get a 501c3 designation as a nonprofit, but that wouldn’t come through in time for the event. Because of this they would have operated as an LLC. Partnering with a for-profit caused concern for some board members, which is one reason why they chose not to move forward.

Turkey Trot Registration Open

Registration for this year’s Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K is now open. The annual race will be held at Naperville Central High School at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. The race was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Memorial Day Click It or Ticket

The Naperville Police Department issued a total of 46 citations during its Memorial Day Click It or Ticket campaign. During this period, Naperville police issued 14 tickets for seat belt violations and 15 for speeding. They also made two drug arrests, one felony arrest, and one DUI arrest. The department encourages all to buckle up, as seat belts save lives.

Crumbl Cookies Grand Opening

A sweet new shop is coming to town. Crumbl Cookies will be holding its grand opening on June 17 starting at 8 a.m. The store is located in Naperville Crossings at 2936 Showplace Drive, suite 112.