First Day of Phase 4 | Park District Dismisses Lawsuit | Census Meeting

First Day of Phase 4

Today’s the day you can enjoy a meal or a drink inside your favorite restaurant and bar. Some establishments are ready to reopen indoor dining as Illinois reached Phase 4 in Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan. Now bars and restaurants can offer food lovers an indoor dining experience with groups of 10 or less, tables spaced six feet apart, and standing areas at no more than 25% capacity.

Gyms will be also be able to increase the people they welcome in. They are allowed to open at 50% capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people indoors with safety guidelines. Multiple groups are permitted if they have space to social distance.

Movie Theaters can also reopen in Phase 4 with restrictions. But AMC and Hollywood Palms Cinema in Naperville won’t be today. They hope to allow guests back in sometime mid-July. Phase 4 also allows for group gatherings to increase from 10 or less to 50 or less.

Park District Dismisses Lawsuit

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to voluntarily dismiss the park district’s lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois order. The board wanted the authority to make its own decisions regarding park district facilities. Since Illinois made changes in Phases 3 and 4, which gave them more flexibility in their operations, the board decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

Census Meeting

Naperville continues to lead the way when it comes to the 2020 census. At a panel discussion last night hosted by Naperville’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, Marilyn Sanders of the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Naperville ranks number one in the nation for cities over 140,000 residents with a 79.8% response rate. Other panelists included elected officials and community leaders who discussed why filling out the census is so important. State Senator Laura Ellman noted that the coronavirus pandemic is a great example of how the census used 2010 census data to allocate federal and state relief dollars to communities across the country.

Unity March Becomes Unity Rally

The Unity March planned for tomorrow at the Frontier Sports Complex has been changed to a Unity Rally. Organizers decided they would no longer march due to weather and other concerns. The Unity Rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature speakers, voter registration, and NAACP registration.