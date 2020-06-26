Phase 4 of Restore Illinois: A Message from Mayor Chirico

A Community Message from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico on Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

For several weeks, we’ve watched with relief as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Naperville has gone down.

Local data shows the number of people becoming ill, being hospitalized at Edward or tragically passing away as a result of this disease has steadily decreased.

This is all very welcome news following a very difficult spring.

It’s also undeniable proof that our efforts are working.

By staying home when sick, physically distancing ourselves, and wearing face coverings, we have effectively slowed the spread of COVID-19.

Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan

As a result, today we join the rest of the state in moving into phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

This phase brings welcome changes, like allowing gatherings of up to 50 people, permitting indoor dining, and allowing all outdoor activities.

Movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen.

And we can send our children to daycares and summer programs.

Slowly and surely, our lives are moving closer to normal.

Please Remember Social Distancing & Face Coverings

Following these recommendations will be more important than ever.

As we’ve seen happen in other states, our downward trend in cases could easily shift the other way if we let our guard down now.

So, as you enjoy the outdoors, eat at your favorite restaurants, and visit our local businesses, please continue practicing the preventative measures that got us where we are today.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Practice social distancing.

Wear your face covering.

And wash your hands regularly.

Together, I’m confident that we can continue our progress in the fight against COVID-19 AND help our Naperville businesses recover from the impacts of this pandemic.

