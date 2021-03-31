Phase 1B Plus | J&J Vaccine At Oswald’s | Big Bake for SweetNeecy’s

Will County Phase 1B Plus

Will County has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine coverage to include those in Phase 1B Plus. Now included are those 16 to 64 years old with comorbidities and underlying medical conditions, as well as individuals with disabilities. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, just over 14% of Will County residents are fully vaccinated.

J&J Vaccine at Oswald’s

Oswald’s Pharmacy will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow. This version is a single dose shot made in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The Naperville pharmacy received its first shipment of the vaccine yesterday. The 100 available spots for vaccinations were booked in under a half hour. Those interested can sign up on Oswald’s website to be notified when new shipments come in and more appointments become available.

Bridge Phase Postponed

The rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state prompted IDPH to put the “Bridge Phase” on hold until at least May. It had been planned to begin in mid-April. That phase would allow capacity increases at businesses and social gatherings. Stable or declining hospital admissions and deaths from COVID-19 for 28 days straight is one of the requirements to move into that phase.

Drop It and Drive

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department is taking part in a drop it and drive campaign for the month of April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. It’s part of a coordinated effort with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies in Illinois to call attention to the dangers of distracted driving. The department will be increasing their efforts to enforce distracted driving laws, and reminds drivers, “Phone in One Hand. Ticket in the Other.”

SweetNeecy’s on The Big Bake

Monday night the team from SweetNeecy’s in Naperville was featured on the Food Network’s “The Big Bake.” Though their carrot cake did not win them the $10,000 prize, it did earn them rave reviews from the judges who dubbed it the best tasting cake.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!