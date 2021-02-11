Phase 1B Group Expands | Township Ballot Dispute | New Businesses

Phase 1B Group Expands

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion of the Phase 1b group for Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. Starting on February 25, Phase 1b will include individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC, and will prioritize those with disabilities. Local health departments that substantially complete Phase 1b vaccinations prior to February 25 can begin vaccinating newly eligible Illinoisans early at the discretion of local officials and IDPH.

Township Ballot Dispute

An appellate court will decide if votes for certain Republican candidates running for Naperville Township will be counted and certified in the April 6 general election. According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, currently there are two slates of candidates. One set was decided in a virtual caucus over Zoom held on December 1 by the Naperville Township Republican Organization. That resulted in two Republican township candidates for the ballot. The other set was decided by a group of 17 residents who gathered outside of the Naperville Township offices that same night to caucus. That meeting resulted in six candidates. The in-person caucus group argues that the virtual caucus was not fair or honest. A DuPage County judge ruled that all candidates will be left on the ballots, which at this point cannot be altered prior to early voting starting on February 25. The Naperville Township Republican Organization is appealing that decision, requesting that just the two candidates chosen during the virtual caucus be counted when votes are tallied.

New Businesses

Three new businesses are set to open in downtown Naperville this month. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will open this Saturday at 110 S. Washington Street in the newly constructed Central Park Place. A percentage of opening day purchases will be donated to non-profit Little Friends. Then later this month, Lovesac will open at 12 S. Jefferson, offering furniture and home decor. Finally, Hizemans, described as an “elevated sports bar” will set up shop at 218 S. Washington. One more shop may be coming soon as well: Top Fashion, moving in to 233 S. Main Street.

Virtual Artist-In-Residence

The DuPage Children’s Museum is launching a virtual Artist-in-Residence program. Artist Laura Lynne will guide children in creating pieces that will then be used to inspire a collaborative art project reflective of her design style, which will hang in the museum. Kids will be shown how to create projects through pre-recorded videos and virtual live workshops with Lynne and Arts & Maker Specialist, Dustin Thacker. Those who register for the program will receive a box of supplies to help in their creations. It runs from now through mid-March.

