Pet Shelter Mailbox Break-In

In a Facebook post yesterday, the leadership at A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter said their mailbox was broken into over the weekend, and donations to the shelter may have been stolen in the incident. The shelter had been hosting fundraising events recently to raise money for a $130,000 renovation to its outdoor kennel. Some donations may have been in the batch of mail stolen. The shelter says it has video footage of the robbery and hopes to find those responsible. Anyone who has sent in a recent donation to the shelter by mail is asked to contact A.D.O.P.T. to make sure it was received.

D203 Board Approves NESPA Contract

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved a new, three-year contract with the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association (NESPA). Those whose employment began before the start of the 2021-2022 school year will be getting a $1 per hour raise in each year of the contract. All NESPA members will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus, an additional five sick days this school year, and retroactive pay. The agreement, which was previously ratified by NESPA, becomes effective immediately and runs through June 30, 2024.

D204 Strategic Plan

Indian Prairie School District 204 is partnering with educational planner Battelle For Kids to develop a five-year strategic plan. Development of the plan will begin in January and include four meetings with a committee of 150 to 170 district stakeholders, including students. It will focus on equity and inclusion of diverse perspectives, and adaptability to take on any unexpected changes over the next five years, among other topics. The board expects to see a plan proposal in May.

D204 Public Comment

14 community members spoke at last night’s District 204 board meeting, with most comments addressing the district’s boundary adjustment process. People brought up concerns including student social emotional health and district equity issues resulting from boundary concepts. Others expressed anticipation for Wednesday’s boundary committee meeting, where the community expects to see concept adjustments based on November’s boundary forum public comments.

Toys for Tots

There’s still time to purchase toys for kids in need for the Toys for Tots program. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at various Naperville Park District locations. Those spots include the park district administration building, central maintenance facility, Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Fort Hill Activity Center, and the 95th Street Center. The program runs through December 11.

