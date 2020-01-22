Pet Sale Regulations Considered | Marijuana and Vaping Forum | Nelly at Ribfest

Naperville Considers Pet Sale Regulations:

Fifty-eight people signed up to speak about the sale of dogs and cats at last night’s Naperville City Council meeting. The dais is considering adopting a “humane ordinance” that would ban the sale of animals sourced from commercial breeders in Naperville. While the majority of speakers supported the ban, saying puppies at these breeders are treated inhumanely, several were there in support of the two pet stores in Naperville that sell commercially-bred pets – Petland and Happiness is Pets. They said their breeders are in compliance with all legal standards. As this was a first reading of the agenda item, the council took no action and did not deliberate much after the public spoke, as the meeting finished after 1 a.m.

Marijuana and Vaping Forum:

Roughly 200 community members attended a marijuana and vaping forum last night at Compass Church in Naperville. The event was hosted by KidsMatter, and focused on risks associated with marijuana and vaping, particularly with teens and young adults. Several panelists, including professionals from health organizations, spoke during the event, sharing health statistics associated with vaping and marijuana, and reasons why it has become prevalent with youth. The night ended with a Q&A.

Student Honored for Heroics:

Naperville North senior Nick Thompson received the Mission Maker Award at last night’s District 203 School Board meeting. Superintendent Dan Bridges presented the award to Thompson for pulling a man out of a burning car after a crash. The accident happened on October 4, 2019 at Ogden Avenue and Columbia Street when a Lisle man crashed into a traffic signal. His car caught on fire and split in two. Thompson rushed to pull him out with the help of two other men and stayed with him until police arrived.

Nelly at Ribfest:

It’s not “Just a Dream” – the Exchange Club of Naperville is bringing Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly to Ribfest this summer. The music superstar, entrepreneur and actor will perform on July 4 at the festival’s new location in Romeoville. Tickets go on sale January 27th on the Ribfest website.

