Persons Of Interest Sought | Tornado Resource Center | Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration

Persons of Interest Sought

The Naperville Police Department is looking for help in identifying three individuals labeled as “persons of interest” in crimes that took place during opposing protests in downtown Naperville. The protests took place May 23, 2021. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted online, or at 630-420-6006.

Tornado Resource Center

The Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) of northeast Illinois, which includes the American Red Cross, has coordinated a multi-agency resource center for area residents directly impacted by Sunday’s tornado. This is a single location where public and private disaster relief agencies at the local, regional, and national level can provide resources and assistance. The resource center will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s located at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, 7200 Janes Ave. in Woodridge. Representatives from the City of Naperville will be on site to provide information about the building permitting process and debris collection.

Concerts in Your Park Still Scheduled

This Sunday’s “Concerts In Your Park” will still take place in Meadow Glens Park, though it is situated in the neighborhood that sustained the worst of tornado damage. Crews cleared debris from the area to ensure access to the park via Wehrli Road and Muirhead Drive. On hand will be Mayor Steve Chirico, Park District Executive Director Ray McGury, and one of the Naperville Park District commissioners who will take the stage to offer some words of support to those in the community affected by Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado. The crowd will then hear from regularly scheduled entertainment Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band.

Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration

Community members are invited to a farewell celebration for Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall. The event will be held at the Naperville Municipal Center on June 30 at 3 p.m., with speeches and presentations. Marshall has served 44 years with the city, 37 of which were with the police department. He announced his retirement on June 8 and his last day will be July 2.

Four Under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its “Four Under 40” honorees yesterday. This year the chamber recognized manager of the DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund, Megan Lynch; business development manager of Allegra of Romeoville, Ashley Wilhelm, intake supervisor at Banyan Treatment Center, Jessica Gerke, and community manager of Avenida Naperville, Michele Clemen. The four were honored at a cocktail reception at Elements at Water Street. Recipients of the award from 2020 were also recognized. Honorees are selected for their community service, leadership and excellence in career, and life balance.

NSW Award Show

Naperville Sports Weekly wraps up its 14th season with the NSW Award Show this Sunday at 6:30pm. Tune in to see who will bring home Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved Team, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, and Team of the Year. One more highlight – the Top 10 Plays of the 2020-21 Season. Tune into NCTV17 live online and on air for the results.

