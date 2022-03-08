“Peace Vigil for Ukraine” | Man Sentenced for Egg Harbor Incident | Affordable Housing

“Peace Vigil for Ukraine”

Last night, Naperville Neighbors United hosted a “Peace Vigil for Ukraine.” Around 100 people attended the event at the Naperville Municipal Center. Speakers included local leaders, faith leaders, and Naperville families who currently have relatives in Ukraine. The event ended with a candlelight vigil and moment of silence, as well as two singers who performed the U.S. and Ukrainian national anthems.

Aurora Man Sentenced for Egg Harbor Incident

An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for throwing an explosive device into the Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville. Diego Vargas, 27, received his sentence at a hearing in a federal court in Chicago yesterday for the incident that took place on June 1, 2020. Last June Vargas pled guilty to throwing a street pole through the window of the restaurant, then tossing a lit explosive in after it, resulting in two explosions. The restaurant was closed at the time. No one was hurt. The incident took place following a day of peaceful protests against the police killing of George Floyd that turned into a night of civil unrest.

Affordable Housing Community Forum

Last night, Naperville’s Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission held a community forum on the development of an affordable housing facility for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Two proposals were introduced for consideration for construction on the earmarked land on Route 59 and 103rd Street. Gorman & Company proposed a 60-64 unit development with multiple buildings containing one to three bedroom apartments. They said they would partner with Ray Graham Association to ensure needs for those with IDDs are met. Mercy Lakefront Housing proposed three different builds which would offer north of 90 units spread between multiple buildings. That group would use its ties to the Association for Individual Development as well as Catholic Charities connected to the Diocese of Joliet to meet its tenants’ needs. Final selection of the project developer will be made in early summer of this year by Naperville’s City Council.

CityGate Efforts for Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 15, CityGate campus restaurants will donate 30% of proceeds from all of their food and beverage sales to support the #ChefsForUkraine campaign launched by World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK brings in volunteer chefs to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. The organization has been on site in Ukraine to serve hot, nourishing meals at the border crossings and local restaurants.