Peace Officers Memorial Day | Temple Sign Unveiling | Double Rainbow

Peace Officers Memorial Day

This morning the Naperville Police Department held an observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which was May 15, honoring law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. About sixty people, including officers and members of the public, came together at the Naperville Public Safety Memorial Plaza for the ceremony. The event included a a moment of silence, remarks from Mayor Steve Chirico and Police Chief Jason Arres, Honor Guard Flag Ceremony, wreath tribute and a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace. There was also a special mention of Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died of cancer on January 1, 2021. May 15 through 21 is noted as National Police Week.

Temple Sign Unveiling

On Saturday, members of the community came out for the sign unveiling at the ISKCON temple located at 1505 McDowell Road in Naperville. ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is both a temple and community center, with over 500 volunteers. Guest speakers included ISKCON’s Temple president, Premananda devi dasi and the Governing Body Commissioner Anuttama Das. The highlight of the event was an appearance by Hema Malini, a famous Indian actress, director, and politician. The new three-story, 26,000 square-foot building had been set to be finished in August of this year but completion has been delayed due to supply chain issues. Construction should be complete by winter, with doors to the temple opening next spring.

Candlebox At Ribfest

Another supporting act has been announced for the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest. Seattle-based rock band Candlebox will open for Halestorm on Saturday, June 18. This year Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. It runs over Father’s Day weekend, from June 17 through 20.

State Badminton Results

The first state championship of the spring season was handed out on Saturday at the IHSA badminton tournament. Naperville was well represented with several state medalists. Metea Valley doubles team Vivian Kok and Sophia Wang took home fifth place for the Mustangs. Waubonsie Valley freshman Carissa Chen was the sixth place medalist in singles. Neuqua Valley freshman Hannah George won the third place match over Naperville North junior Shannon Xu, who took fourth. Huskie senior Amanda Ng was the state singles runner up, helping Naperville North to a third place team finish. Stevenson won the 2022 team state championship.

Double Rainbow

And in case you missed it: last night there was a beautiful double rainbow over Naperville. Residents took to social media to share their best shots, with even Downtown Naperville getting in on the action, reminding all that “Downtown Naperville is full of lucky finds and experiences.”