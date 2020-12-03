Partial Recount | SECA Allocations | Santa At Naper Lights

Partial Recount

A partial recount of votes in the DuPage County auditor’s race will begin Monday. Incumbent Republican Bob Grogan requested the recount after losing the race to Democrat William White by just 75 votes. The recount will be in one-quarter of the county’s 930 precincts, and will be done by a bipartisan group. If enough discrepancies are found, that could be used as grounds to request a full recount.

SECA Allocations

Last night, the SECA Commission met to allocate funds for the 2021 grant year. With more than $1.8 million of requests and only $879,000 to work with, most organizations received less than what they asked for. The largest recipients were The Last Fling at $157,546, The Naperville Salute at $128,820, and Naper Pride at $115,080. Also of note, the Century Walk received none of its requested funding, though $25,000 was allocated to a Request for Proposal for a Public Art Consultant, who will work with organizations like Century Walk to bring public art to Naperville. Of the 56 applications submitted, 45 will receive funding in 2021. The recommended allocations now go to city council for final approval. NCTV17 is partially funded by a SECA grant.

Winter Sports Remain On Hold

Yesterday the IHSA announced that low-risk winter sports like bowling, boys swimming and diving, and girls gymnastics would not begin until January 2021 at the earliest, based on current state COVID-19 mitigations. The group says it will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations and be prepared to re-launch those sports quickly once the restrictions have ended. The IHSA also plans to reestablish contact days for any winter sports that cannot begin, along with spring and summer sports. There is also a possibility that girls badminton could be moved from the spring season to the winter, as it is a low risk sport.

Santa at Naper Lights

If you head to Naper Lights on Friday and Saturday nights, you may spot a very special visitor from the North Pole. Santa himself will be at the holiday light event, donning a mask and partitioned off from patrons for a safe and free photo op. You can find him in front of the Great Tree in Jaycees Park at the corner of Water Street and Webster. Santa will be stopping by from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, and for a special Wednesday appearance on the evening of December 23.

