Partial Lunar Eclipse | COVID-19 Update | Illumination Returns

Partial Lunar Eclipse

Keep an eye to the skies tonight for a partial lunar eclipse. The moon will be about 97% covered by the Earth’s shadow, with the maximum eclipse happening around 3 a.m. in our area. NASA says this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. It will start around 1:20 a.m. and last about three and a half hours.

COVID-19 Update

Local health experts are advising keeping celebrations smaller and with a vaccinated group for Thanksgiving, in light of an uptick in COVID-19 metrics in our area. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 28 patients with COVID-19, which is the highest number they’ve had since August 23. DuPage County has a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 3.4% as of November 14, up from 2.9% a week before, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. Will County’s positivity rate is at 4.4% as of that same date, up from 3.6% a week before.

Summer School Plans

Both Indian Prairie School District 204 and Naperville Community Unit School District 203 are considering a variety of programs for summer school. At its last board meeting, the District 204 board reviewed plans that emphasized supporting kids who have struggled in the past two school years, as well as enrichment opportunities like STEM and coding camps and a possible Grow Your Own Teachers internship. The District 203 board also recently reviewed a proposal for in-person summer school with asynchronous Fridays for high schoolers. The proposal also included robotics courses, a culinary arts workshop, and an internship course.

Alive Center Fundraiser

People can decorate for the holidays and donate to a great cause at the same time at the Alive Center Holiday Craft Show Fundraiser, this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Alive Center Naperville location, 500 West 5th Avenue. There will be a variety of fun holiday crafts and decorations. All proceeds will be used to fund Alive Center after-school programs for Naperville and Aurora teens.

Illumination Returns

Those looking to brighten up these chilly nights can look forward to the ninth annual Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, starting this Saturday. With the show back to a walking format after a switch to driving during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests can stroll through the Arboretum to see spectacular light shows, both familiar from past years and new to check out. The show runs most nights from November 20 through January 2. A full list of dates along with ticket information is available on the Morton Arboretum website.

