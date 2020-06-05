Judge Denies Park District Temporary Restraining Order | Ogden 6 Closing | In-Person Summer School

Judge Denies Temporary Restraining Order Request from Park District

This morning, Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton denied the Naperville Park District’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent executive orders. The park district will need to continue following the executive orders while the case is being heard. On May 14, the park district voted to pursue legal action against the governor, “allowing the duly-elected park board of commissioners to make decisions that are in the best interest of our community.” The two parties will now discuss a date for an injunction hearing. Park District Executive Director Ray McGury “the Park District always has followed the guidelines relative to COVID-19 and intends to continue doing so. The health and well-being of our residents is central to our mission and will remain so.”

Ogden 6 Officially Closing

Classic Cinemas Ogden 6 is officially closing. The theater, which has been in business for 43 years, will be closed as of June 8. The closing of the theater became imminent after the announcement of a new Costco moving into the Ogden Mall shopping center. During the past couple months, the theater had to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, but had been offering curbside concessions to go. Currently there is no new location in place for the business, but in a statement they say they are hoping to share some news on social media in the coming months.

NCHS Organizes Peaceful Rally

Two Naperville Central High School graduates organized a peaceful sit-in yesterday at the Free Speech Pavilion to call attention to racial inequality and inspire change. Afterward, the several hundred protesters lined the sidewalk, continuing their call for action. At one point they took a knee and fell silent for eight minutes and 45 seconds, representing the time that George Floyd was pinned on the ground with a knee to his neck. The protest dispersed peacefully just after 5:30 p.m.

Pandemic and Racial Injustice Event

District 204’s PAGES, PACES, and PATHS groups, in conjunction with 360 Youth Services, is hosting an online event to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the black community, racial injustice, actions to support families, and ways the public can take care of their emotional health. The event is on June 7 at 7 p.m. and you can register on the IPSD website.

In-Person Summer School

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that limited, in-person summer school may resume. The executive order applies to all Illinois public and nonpublic schools – elementary through high school. Before the order, many schools already decided to implement remote learning for the summer. Both District 203 and 204 say they plan to stay with remote learning for the summer.