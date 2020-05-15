Park District Taking Legal Action | Three Downtown Businesses Close | Local COVID-19 Update

Park District Taking Legal Action

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of pursuing legal action in response to the Restore Illinois order. Several commissioners said they felt the park board should be able to make its own decisions about opening up programs and facilities rather than the state government. The board spent more than an hour in executive session last night discussing the issue before returning with their votes.

Three Downtown Businesses Close

Three downtown Naperville businesses have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. vomFass, A-1 Antiques, and MidiCi The Neopolitan Pizza Company are closing. Katie Wood, the executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, said “We were sad to learn of the closing of three Downtown Naperville businesses this week. They were each a very unique part of the fabric of Downtown Naperville and will be missed. During these uncertain times, business closures will happen. It is now more important than ever to support our downtown businesses and our local economy by shopping and dining locally.”

Local COVID-19 Update

Naperville is reporting 439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Edward Hospital is currently treating 32 patients with confirmed cases and reports no deaths in the past 24 hours. Edward has had 35 deaths of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 275 patients with the virus have been discharged since the pandemic began. In DuPage County the latest statistics show 5,457 confirmed cases in the county with 278 deaths. Will County reports 4,090 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths.

Construction on 75th & Naper Blvd.

DuPage County board members recently approved construction to be done on the 75th Street and Naper Boulevard intersection. The project includes removing and replacing the existing traffic signals, converting the existing single left turn lanes on 75th Street to dual left turn lanes, removal of the existing corner islands, and removal and replacement of the sidewalk. The work will be done using temporary, daily lane closures, as contractor operations require. The project is expected to be complete by late summer.

Interactive Memorial Day Portal

Though we won’t be able to come together this year to celebrate Memorial Day DuPage County has launched an interactive Memorial Day portal. The virtual site will let community members share their stories and photos to honor the memories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The website will also feature poems, videos, and a handful of other things surrounding Memorial Day.

