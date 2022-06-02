Park District Salary Bump | Snow Cone Social | Summer Reading Program

Park District Salary Bump

The Naperville Park District is bumping up employee salaries by 3% as a way to combat staffing issues. At the park district board meeting last week, Executive Director Brad Wilson told the group that retaining employees and filling vacant positions are two of the district’s biggest challenges. Areas like grounds maintenance of parks have suffered as a result, with the district considering contracting some of that work out to help compensate. Park district officials say finding staff for concession jobs has proven challenging as well. The salary increases would kick in mid-year, with a 4% merit increase then planned for 2023.

Snow Cone Social

Yesterday the Naperville Police Foundation hosted its inaugural Snow Cone Social. Residents were encouraged to come out and meet members of the Naperville Police Department while enjoying a complimentary snow cone. Businesses at the corner of east Bailey Road and Oxford Lane, where the event was held, also chipped in with some free pizza, tacos and Mediterranean fare. The event was designed to help the community connect with Naperville police officers, allowing them to share any concerns.

Four Under 40

Last night the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Four under 40 honorees with a reception at Danada House in Wheaton. Recognized were Principal Broker/Owner of the Monarque Group Kim Dalaskey, Owner of iTrees Marlee Harford, Owner of Lucky Duck Junk Removal Lauren Lee and Senior Wealth Manager at T2 Asset Management Paul Novak. The four were chosen for showing leadership in community and business, excellence in career and life balance.

Summer Reading Program

The Naperville Public Library Summer Reading Program kicked off yesterday, with the theme “Read Beyond The Beaten Path.” There are multiple options: one for fifth graders and younger, another for sixth through 12th graders and a third for adults. Registration can be done online, with summer reading program kits for the younger set available at any of the three library locations. Kids can set reading goals and earn prizes along the way. After completing all levels, they’ll get a book and an entry into a grand prize drawing. Teens and adults can also earn prizes for either reading or listening to books. More information is available on the library website.

IPSD 204 Commencement

This past weekend, Indian Prairie School District 204 celebrated the commencement of its class of 2022. Ceremonies for all three IPSD 204 high schools were held at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb. Accepting diplomas from IPSD 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley were 656 graduates from Waubonsie Valley High School, 734 from Metea Valley, and 888 from Neuqua Valley. Congratulations and best of luck to all the graduates.