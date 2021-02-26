Park District Renovations | “A Path To Freedom” | Gospel Extravaganza

Park District Renovations

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners discussed various capitol projects at their meeting last night. Brighton Ridge Park and Brush Hill Park will each get renovated playgrounds with new equipment. DuPage River Park’s pedestrian bridge will be replaced to ensure ADA-accessibility and overall safety. A new picnic plaza is planned for Hobson West Ponds as well as a shelter near the pickleball courts at Nike Sports Complex. The board also heard plans to renovate Naperbrook Golf Course’s practice areas. Golfer feedback showed the practice green and driving range are overcrowded during golf programming and high school practices. Those areas will be expanded this year.

“A Path To Freedom”

College of DuPage (COD) and the DuPage County Board have created a short film about the role DuPage County had in the Underground Railroad. The film is called “The Underground Railroad in DuPage County – A Path to Freedom”, and is a part of the COD and the county’s Chaps Unite Against Racism initiative. The seven-minute film features local historians who discuss the stops and people associated with the county’s Underground Railroad network. “The Underground Railroad in DuPage County – A Path to Freedom” can be viewed on COD’s Facebook Page.

Man Arrested In Connection With A Burglary

A Northbrook man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Naperville bakery last year. Battogtokh Gombo, 40, has been charged with one felony count of burglary after allegedly stealing cash from Tous Les Jour Bakery at 1512 N. Naper Boulevard in Naperville. On May 18, 2020, at approximately 8:47 a.m. Naperville police responded to a report of a delayed burglary at the bakery and determined the offender entered through the Tous Les Jour Bakery’s rear entrance overnight and allegedly stole cash. Glenview police recently arrested Gombo for a similar incident in their town.

NCC’s Gospel Extravaganza

Tonight North Central College will host its 33rd annual Gospel Extravaganza as a virtual event. The college is celebrating Black History month with voices that fill the room with soulfulness and healing. You can register online for the free event which starts 7:00 p.m.

