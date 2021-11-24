Park District Event Scam | Astroworld Lawsuits | Turkey Trot

Park District Event Scam

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District warned residents to watch out for a scam involving a fake Park District holiday craft fair. An online ad has been making the rounds requesting a $40 daily registration fee for venders to set up shop at the fictitious four-day event. Police are still investigating the origin of the scam. They urged the public to spread the word and reminded vendors to always verify these types of events before putting money down.

Astroworld Lawsuits

The two Naperville Astroworld victims’ families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and concert promoters, seeking at least $1 million in damages, according to a Daily Herald report. Allegations in the suits include that Scott should have stopped the show earlier, and that festival organizers should have prepared with Scott’s history of chaos at concerts in mind. The families’ move adds to over 300 lawsuits already filed surrounding the festival incident, where a crowd surge resulted in 10 dead and hundreds injured.

DuPage County Budget

Yesterday the DuPage County Board approved its Fiscal Year 2022 budget in the amount of $474.3 million. It includes funding to pay for the replacement of aging county vehicles, infrastructure work on the county campus and the implementation of new election equipment. There are also increased funds dedicated to public safety agencies and the county’s Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education Task Force. Also at the meeting, officials adopted the county’s property tax levy valued in the amount of $69.5 million. While the tax rate is expected to decrease from 16% to 15.9%, the amount levied is slightly larger than last year’s extension of $69.3 million. Officials anticipate that homeowners will see no increase to the county’s share of their property tax bill.

Holiday Light Recycling

As you start decorating for the holidays, turn in those broken lights at one of five Naperville Park District light recycling locations until February 1, 2022. A variety of light types and cords of all colors and lengths will be accepted, but the Park District asks that folks remove them from boxes or containers before dropping them into the bins. Light recycling keeps lights out of landfills, and recovers resources like refined copper, glass, and plastic.

Turkey Trot

It’s time for runners to start gearing up for tomorrow’s Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot. Back to an in-person format after going virtual for the COVID-19 pandemic, the run starts at 8 a.m. sharp tomorrow morning at Naperville Central High School. And it’s for a great cause, as the Noon Lions will use proceeds to provide vision and hearing care and Diabetes support for Naperville families. People can register using a link on the Noon Lions’ website.

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17. News updates will return on Monday.

