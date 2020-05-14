Park District Considers Legal Action to Reopen | Surge in Overdose Deaths | Churches Develop Reopening Plan

Park District Considers Legal Action to Reopen

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners will consider taking legal action to give itself the right to reopen its programs and facilities at its own discretion. The issue has been placed on the agenda for discussion at their meeting tonight. At least two commissioners need to support discussing an item for it to be added to an agenda. Park Board President Rich Janor didn’t identify which commissioners requested adding this item, but did share he supports it being added, saying, “Our mission as a park district is at stake.”

Surge in Overdose Deaths

The DuPage County coroner reports over the past three weeks, there has been an unusual spike in overdose deaths and non-fatal overdoses. Coroner Richard Jorgensen says there have been 22 overdose deaths during that time. Comparatively, there were 96 total deaths in 2019. The average age for recent deaths was 36, which Jorgensen says is older than the average in 2019. Many were living alone, had recently gotten out of treatment programs, were suffering depression or had personal or marital issues. Jorgensen asks the public to reach out to anyone who may be at risk to offer support.

Churches Develop Reopening Plan

The Diocese of Joliet released plans for a phased reopening of its parishes, which could begin as soon as May 23. Phase I would allow groups of no more than 10 to attend baptisms, reconciliations, weddings and funerals, Phase IA would allow churches to reopen for private prayer and adoration, again with a limit of 10 in attendance. Phase II would permit the reopening of weekday and weekend masses for larger groups, the size of which would be determined based on the capacity of the church and state guidelines. Each parish would need the approval of the diocese to begin Phase I after showing readiness, and Phase II can only take place with the permission of public authorities.

Ringing Bells for Grads

Residents are invited to get ready to ring in the class of 2020. Naperville School District 203 will be honoring graduates by asking family members, neighbors and the general community to go outside and ring a bell at 6:45 p.m. on May 18, just prior to the students’ virtual graduations at 7 p.m. The Naperville Park District will be lending their support by sounding the Millennium Carillon.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!