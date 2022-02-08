Parents Challenge School Mask Mandate | Citizen of the Year | Sustainable Design Challenge

Parents Challenge District 203 Decision on Masks

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting saw around 100 community members come out last night. The start time was delayed and the board recessed three times during the meeting due to some members of the public not wearing their face coverings. Eventually, a mix of parents and students took the podium during public comment asking the district to make masks optional. District 203 said they would continue their mask mandate and other current COVID-19 mitigations, despite a recent ruling by a Sangamon County judge that disputes their legality. Last Friday the judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools, ruling it and some other emergency rules he had placed “null and void,” in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents from 146 school districts. Districts 203 and 204 were both named as defendants in the case. Both districts noted the uncertainty of the legal effect of the order and the “significant confusion” in reports about the order, as part of the reason for their decision to continue with their current COVID-19 mitigations.

Lack of Masks Adjourns District 204 Meeting

It was a similar scene at last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, which saw a turnout of more than 140 people. The board recessed twice during the course of the meeting after failed attempts to get those in attendance not wearing masks to comply and put them on. During those recesses, board members Justin Karubus and Mark Rising remained in the room to listen to those in attendance who led unofficial public comment sessions following each break. After a third failed attempt to have everyone mask up, the board adjourned the meeting. Karubus and Rising continued to listen to the public’s comments after the adjournment. All but one of those who took the podium requested that the district make masks optional.

American Legion Citizen of the Year

American Legion Post 43 is seeking nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. The honor returns this year after not being awarded in 2021. Nominees must be Naperville residents, and any service for which they are being commended must have been in a volunteer capacity. Nominations can be made by letter or email, and letters of endorsement from additional individuals to strengthen a nomination are encouraged. The award will be presented at the American Legion’s Awards and Recognition Banquet on April 16 at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

Sustainable Design Challenge

DuPage County and SCARCE are accepting project registrations from local high school students for the 16th annual Sustainable Design Challenge. The contest encourages students to use environmentally and water-friendly design practices in the creation of building and landscape models. Presentations will take place on April 5, and will return to being in person after the contest was held remotely in 2021 due to the pandemic, though entrants may elect to again present virtually. The competition promotes environmental and stormwater education as part of STEM curricula All DuPage County high schools are encouraged to participate. Registration on the SCARCE website is open through March 25.