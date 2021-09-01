Overdose Awareness Day | Tree Extinction Threat | New Halloween Fest

Overdose Awareness

The Path to Recovery Foundation recognized International Overdose Awareness Day yesterday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. The event included speakers who have lost loved ones to overdose or are in long-term recovery, a demonstration on how to use Narcan, and tables with community resources. The event ended with a moment of silence for those lost. According to the DuPage County Health Department, in 2020 the county experienced an all-time high of 112 opioid-related overdose deaths.

Tree Extinction Threat

A new worldwide report shows that one in three tree species globally face the danger of extinction. The Morton Arboretum was one of many contributors to the study, helping with a first-time ever assessment of all 841 tree species native to the continental U.S, which is nearly complete. An initial look at that analysis found that approximately one in 10 U.S. tree species face the threat of extinction. Habitat loss due to farming and agriculture, over-exploitation from logging and harvesting, climate change and severe weather are some of the top threats to trees. Researchers hope to use this information to present an action plan to policymakers to help in prioritizing and strategizing conservation efforts.

Sustainability Workshop

The Naperville City Council and the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force hosted a workshop last night for what officials describe as a kickoff meeting for sustainability. The task force, established in 2019, was set up to help the city to build toward a more sustainable future. A report put together by that group establishes a 15-year window for the city to meet recommended sustainability goals. Several council members expressed optimism that working with the task force is a step in the right direction. Ultimately, they reached a consensus to continue working together.

New Halloween Fest

A new Halloween festival for the 21 and older crowd is coming to Naper Settlement. Howlin’ at the Moon will be a two-night event taking place October 22 and 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will feature scary shows and exhibits, live music, vendors, refreshments and more. Costumes are encouraged and a costume contest will be part of the fun. Ticket information can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!