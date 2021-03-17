Over 10% Vaccinated | Vaccination Clinic | Human+Nature Delayed

Over 10% Vaccinated

Will County has now fully vaccinated more than 10% of its population. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the official number at 10.26% as of today. DuPage County has fully vaccinated 13.05% of its population. As for 7-day rolling averages for COVID-19 positivity, Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, is at 3.4%. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, is at 3.9%.

Vaccination Clinic

Yesterday the City of Naperville held its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mall of India. The event was sponsored by Prism Health Lab, and was focused on getting seniors vaccinated. About 250 first dose vaccinations were given to those 65 and older, with many others also getting a second dose vaccination. The city is hoping to be able to make the Mall of India a permanent vaccination site. The one roadblock to that happening is vaccine supply.

Century Walk Funding Decision Tabled

By a vote of 6-3, Naperville City Council tabled a decision that would put them on the path to make Naperville Century Walk a city funding obligation. The city is considering a public-private partnership with the nonprofit, which would guarantee annual funding for the purpose of bringing public art to the community. But because the city only received Century Walk’s initial Long-Range Plan for Public Art on March 8, and an updated version the morning of the meeting, some on the dais didn’t want to give the impression they were rushing the decision. Century Walk usually receives government funds through the SECA Commission, which is funded by a 1% citywide food and beverage tax. If city council does direct staff to begin the process of making Century Walk a city obligation at a future meeting, the details of that partnership could be worked out in meetings and/or workshops in the following months.

Human+Nature Delayed

The Morton Arboretum says the opening date for its Human+Nature exhibit has been pushed back due to shipping delays. The large-scale sculpture exhibit had originally been set to open on April 9. A new date will be set once the shipping issues for the materials have been resolved. The arboretum is hoping to open the exhibit by the beginning of May.

Bird Bracket

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has a March Madness bracket that’s truly for the birds. They’ve matched up sixteen of our feathered friends by color-coded regions to see who will triumph as top seed in the 2021 Tournament of Birds. You can vote daily on who will advance on the forest preserve’s Facebook page. Not sure who to pick? Just wing it.

