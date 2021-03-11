Over 10% Vaccinated | CAPS Awards | Sailboats Downtown

Posted on March 11, 2021

Over 10% Fully Vaccinated

DuPage County has now fully vaccinated just over 10% of its population. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the official number at 10.13% as of March 10. Will County has fully vaccinated 7.66% of its population. Both counties are currently focused on Phase 1B recipients, and have not yet expanded to include those eligible under Phase 1B plus, due to limited supply. The state as a whole has fully vaccinated 9.79% of its population. COVID-19 7-day rolling positivity rates for Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties have fallen to 3.6%. That number for Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane Counties, is 4.6%.

CAPS Awards

This year’s Citizens Appreciate Public Safety, or CAPS Awards honoring Naperville Fire Department personnel went virtual. Several members of the department received accolades for their exemplary service over the year. Captain Rick Zakaras, an over 30-year-veteran of the force, took home the event’s highest honor, the George Winckler Award. The full event can be seen on the CAPS website.

Drive Sober Campaign

The Naperville Police Department is reminding the public to drive sober as we approach the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. They’ve teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for their “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign. Law enforcement say even one drink can be too many when driving is involved. Those planning to celebrate need to do so responsibly, making sure they’ve set up a designated driver or car service ride home before indulging.

Park District Livestream

The Naperville Park District will be live streaming its meetings on its YouTube channel starting tonight. Now that the Board of Commissioners has shifted to in-person meetings, they are including this virtual component to keep the public in the loop. Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Sailboats Downtown

Downtown Naperville will be setting sail this summer with their latest special art installment. The Downtown Naperville Alliance plans to put up 5-foot sailboat sculptures at different outside “ports” for the public to enjoy. As in years past, local artists will paint the summer sculptures, which will be on display starting in late May.

