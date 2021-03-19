Outdoor Dining Cafés | Spring Restaurant Week | High School Football Returns

Outdoor Dining Cafés

The City of Naperville is putting together outdoor dining cafés to help restaurants seat diners safely. The Downtown Naperville Alliance, Dine Naperville, and Department of Public Works have come together to design dining spots that will be in street parking spaces for many restaurants. Black fencing, brick pillars, string lighting, and planter boxes will be installed. Planners are hopeful that the seating can go up in April.

Spring Naperville Restaurant Week

This year’s Spring Naperville Restaurant Week features multiple restaurants in Naperville. Participating restaurants are offering either a prix fixe menu or discounts on featured menu items. 22 dining establishments are participating so far, but you can continue to check the Dine Naperville website for updates. Spring Naperville Restaurant Week starts today through April 3.

Proposed Entertainment and Sports Complex

On Tuesday, Council approved changes to the Fox River Commons Resubdivision PUD to allow The Matrix to begin development. The Matrix is a proposed entertainment and sports complex that shares an owner and is located next to Mall of India at 808 S. Route 59. Included in the mixed-use development will be a banquet hall, batting cages for baseball and cricket, an art studio, full-service restaurant, and more. At a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier this month, the petitioner said the project could be complete by the end of summer 2021.

High School Football Returns

High School football returns in Illinois beginning tonight as Benet Academy travels to St. Ignatius. Tomorrow Naperville Central hosts Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North travels to Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley visits Dekalb. You can see the full highlights on our website and get the full wrap-up from week one by subscribing to Spring Football Saturday, which arrives in your inbox on Sunday morning.

March Madness

March Madness is underway. Best of luck to Loyola-Chicago and the team’s two Naperville natives, head coach Porter Moser and forward Tom Welch. The Ramblers take on Georgia Tech in the first round this afternoon on TBS.