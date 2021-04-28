OSHA Violation | Fatal Crash | North Central Commencement

Naperville Warehouse Failed to Contain COVID Outbreak

An investigation by OSHA determined a Naperville company failed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak last October, leading to the death of one employee. Several employees at Midwest Warehouse and Distribution System gathered for a luncheon at work in late October, breaking the company’s own COVID safety policies. Twenty-three employees later tested positive for the virus, and one person died due to complications. OSHA proposed a $12,288 fine for the company violating OSHA’s general duty clause.

Police Investigating Fatal Crash

Naperville police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 7:44 a.m. yesterday morning near the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Green Trails Drive. Police say Lesley Engel of Chicago was driving south on Naper Boulevard when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car. Two other cars were unable to stop and became involved in the crash. Engel was found unresponsive in her car and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash can call NPD’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

North Central In-Person Commencement

North Central College Classes of 2020 and 2021 will get the chance to walk across the stage at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 8 and 9. The event take place in the college’s Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium and will comply with COVID-19 safety protocol. All ceremonies will also be live-streamed for those who cannot or choose not to attend.

Veterans Park Parking Lot to Close

The parking lot at Veterans Park will be closed from April 29 to May 10 for renovations. The Naperville Park District is installing new flagpoles and uplighting as well as renovating the pavers and driveway apron to the parking lot. The flagpole renovations should be complete by Memorial Day.

Edward Hospital Accolades

Fortune/IBM Watson Health has named Edward-Elmhurst Health as one of the top 15 health systems in the country. Naperville’s Edward Hospital was also ranked seventh in the list of top 100 hospitals. Its partner Elmhurst Hospital was named the number one large community hospital in the country. It’s the second year in a row on the list for both hospitals.