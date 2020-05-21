Openings Ahead In Phase 3 | D203 One-Year Contract | “Super” Celebration

Openings Ahead in Phase 3

Restaurants and bars are just days away from being allowed to open for outdoor service. This is just one of the updates to Phase 3 of Restore Illinois announced yesterday by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The governor will also be allowing foursomes at the golf course, boating or camping with up to ten people, and opening all state parks. Openings are coming as well for retail stores, hair salons, nail salons and other personal care service shops, though with safety precautions and capacity limits in place. All four regions of the state are currently on track to start Phase 3 on May 29.

D203 One-Year Contract

Naperville School District 203 has approved a new one-year contract with its teachers. The contract for the 2020-2021 school year will boost the average teacher’s salary by 3.29%. The shorter contract was drawn up due to uncertainties surrounding educational instruction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract lasts through June 30, 2021.

NNNC Scholarship for Waubonsie Student

A Waubonsie Valley High School senior has received a $5,000 scholarship from the Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club (NNNC). Robert Elkins was chosen for the honor due to his exceptional GPA and commitment to volunteerism. He’ll use the money toward his education at College of DuPage, where he’ll be studying psychology. NNNC awards scholarships to local students each year.

“Super” Celebration

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation found a “super” way to celebrate their class of 2020. In place of their annual celebratory ice cream social, they held a superhero themed social distance parade in their parking lot. Staff and volunteers from the non-profit decorated buses and donned superhero shirts, holding up signs as graduates drove by in their own decorated cars in celebration. Congratulations to the class of 2020.

