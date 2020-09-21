Open Schools Rally | RBG Candlelight Vigils | Kindness Rocks

Open Schools Rally

Community members who want their kids to return to in-person learning are planning a rally to “Open Naperville Schools NOW” today. There will be around 15 speakers including therapists, nurses, teachers, parents, and students. Afterwards, some plan to attend the Naperville School District 203 meeting tonight to voice their concerns. The rally will be at Rotary Hill starting 5:30 p.m.

RBG Candlelight Vigils

Over the weekend, community members honored Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with candlelight vigils, one in Naperville and another at the DuPage County courthouse. At the courthouse, the group stood for 27 minutes to recognize the 27 years RBG served on the Supreme Court. She died Friday at 87 due to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

LWV Candidate Forums

The League of Women Voters has two virtual candidate forums this week. Tonight, incumbent Democratic candidate Representative Sean Casten, Republican candidate Jeanne Ives, and Libertarian candidate Bill Redpath for the 6th Congressional District. On Wednesday, the public will hear from incumbent Republican candidate Grant Wehrli and Democratic candidate Janet Yang Rohr for the 41st General Assembly District.

Kindness Rocks

Seniors and staff from Monarch Landing Senior Community in Naperville have begun a new project – Kindness Rocks. The ongoing project has inspirational and motivational words for patients and family members at the Northwestern Medicine Proton Cancer Center. This morning, the group headed over to the center to set up the Kindness Rocks Garden. The plan is to leave the kindness rocks outside until winter, then they’ll bring them back out in the spring.

Camp Match Point

A group of School District 204 teens provide a free, student-run tennis camp for kids with special needs. Camp Match Point allows these kids to warm up with some cardio then learn how to play tennis. The founder, Metea Valley senior Shankar Jambunathan, started the camp because his brother has Down syndrome and wanted to give him and other kids the opportunity to be active.