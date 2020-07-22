Online Academy Deadline Extended | DuPage Pads New Leader | Mask Safety

Online Academy Deadline Extended

Naperville School District 203 has extended its Online Academy deadline till Wednesday, July 29. The original deadline was July 22, but after community feedback the district decided to push the date back a week. Families from both District 203 and 204 have the choice between remote learning or a blend of in-person and remote. The deadline for D204 families to sign up for online academy is August 1.

DuPage Pads New Leader

This morning DuPage Pads announced that April Redzic will be its new President and CEO. Redzic has worked for Chicagoland nonprofits in the housing sphere for close to 19 years. That experience will come in handy as she will take over for former President and CEO Carol Simler, who retired after 23 years of service and leadership. Redzic will officially start her tenure next Monday.

Mask Safety

Naperville City Council discussed face coverings last night after multiple public speakers pushed for a mandate to wear them when out in public. Some even said they have stopped going to Downtown Naperville due to so many people not using masks on the sidewalks. Council was unanimous in agreeing that masks are an easy way to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 and more should be done. They agreed that increased signage, working with other organizations like the park district, and possibly even PSAs on social media would be helpful to increase mask use. City staff will look into all those options.

IHSA Board Meeting

Yesterday the IHSA announced that it will be taking part in discussions with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on July 24th in regards to the upcoming high school athletic season. The IHSA will hold a board meeting on July 29th where the decision on fall sports will likely be announced. Currently teams are able to practice in groups of 50 or less, but all participants must wear masks and no contact is allowed.

