Officer Justified in Fatal Shooting | Centennial Beach Schedule Shift | Days of Glory

Officer Justified in Fatal Shooting

The Naperville police officer who fatally shot a man that charged him with a hatchet was determined to be justified in his actions and will not face criminal charges. That decision was announced yesterday by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, and came after an independent investigation into the matter by the MERIT Public Integrity Team. On June 3 of this year. Naperville Police Officer Frank Tonkovich was conducting a routine traffic stop near the intersection of McDowell Road and Bond Street, when another vehicle pulled up next to him. 28-year-old Edward Samaan got out of that car and charged at Tonkovich while holding a hatchet in his right hand. Tonkovich fired six shots at Samaan who was struck five times, and died. Berlin said Tonkovich’s actions were both reasonable and necessary to prevent harm to himself or the motorist he had pulled over.

District 203 Requests Waiver in State Mandate

Naperville School District 203 officials are hoping a requested waiver in a state mandate will result in $25,000 in savings for the current 2022-23 school year budget. The school board on Monday adopted a resolution seeking authority to reduce a treasurer’s bond from 25 percent to 10 percent. There is a provision in the Illinois School Code, requiring districts allocate 25 percent toward a treasurer’s bond as a protective veneer against misuse, negligence or other loss that could be attributed to a district’s treasurer in executing his or her duties. Michael Frances, the district’s chief financial officer, said taking out a 25 percent bond has, and could continue to, weigh on District 203’s bottom line. He said obtaining bonds for this value amount has been difficult and more costly, particularly if one company is providing the 25-percent coverage. During deliberations at Monday’s meeting, board members had critical words for the state code language, pointing to perceived complexity and its linkage to a poorly written state statute.

Centennial Beach Schedule Shift

Centennial Beach has shifted into its late-season schedule, now that school is about to be back in session. It will be closed tomorrow, and then will offer just four more weekday afternoon swim sessions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Regular weekend hours will remain through September 5. The Naperville Park District also notes that the Riverwalk Café is now closed for the season due to lack of staff. But Riverwalk visitors may still place online orders at Centennial Grill.

Days of Glory Tournament

Wheatland Athletic Association‘s Half Century Club, a local soccer organization for players age 50 and older, held its 12th annual Days of Glory tournament over the weekend. 17 teams from the local area as well as other states like Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky competed in three championship divisions: 50-60, 60-64, and 65 and older. The two-day tournament was held at the WAA outdoor fields in Aurora.