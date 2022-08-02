Theft At Odyssey Fun World | City’s National Night Out | Dinosaur Show Benefitting Highland Park Victims

Theft At Odyssey Fun World

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for trespassing and taking items at Odyssey Fun World. The incident took place on July 12 around 9:50 p.m. Police say the individuals pictured in this video trespassed at the site, caused damage to property and committed theft. Anyone who can help identify those pictured is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers either through their website or by phone at 630-420-6006.

National Night Out

On Monday, the City of Naperville kicked off the 2022 National Night Out a night early at the Fry Family YMCA on 95th Street. The nationwide event is hosted to raise awareness about drug and crime prevention, while strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. The free night of family fun featured face painting, balloon animals and an outdoor showing of the film “Encanto.” Guests were invited to bring donations to benefit DuPagePads. Tonight is the nationwide celebration, and more than 40 neighborhoods throughout Naperville have signed up to take part with a variety of different events.

Dinosaur Show Benefitting Highland Park Victims

This Saturday Fox Valley Mall will host a Dinosaur Show to raise funds for victims of the July 4 Highland Park mass shooting. There will be five half-hour shows, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with the final one starting at 3:30 p.m. The show will feature life-like animatronic dinosaurs. It will include some audience participation, a Q&A session with the dino handlers, and photo ops. There will also be face painting, balloon twisting, and a dinosaur activity drawstring backpack for each child while supplies last. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased through eventbrite. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

City Swim Championships

The 54th annual Naperville City Swim Championships were held this weekend, and for the first time in recent memory, the meet was held at multiple locations. Friday night, the 15 to 18-year-old events were held at Naper Carriage Hill Swim and Racquet Club. The following day, the younger swimmers hit the water at Tallgrass Country Club. Following the 72 total races, the Tallgrass Lightning won the City Championship for a fourth consecutive season. The second and third place teams were the same as last summer as well with Cress Creek Country Club finishing as the runner up and Saybrook taking third. Naper Carriage Hill and Breckenridge rounded out the top five.