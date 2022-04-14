Odenkirk on Walk of Fame | 111th Street Railroad Crossing Work | Volunteer Week

Bob Odenkirk on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ahead of the season six debut of his hit AMC show ‘Better Call Saul.’ Naperville native Bob Odenkirk will be the latest addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Odenkirk will be the 2,720th person to receive a star, honoring his nearly 40 year career in film and television. Fittingly, his star will be next to that of his ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star, Bryan Cranston. The ceremony unveiling the star honoring the Naperville North High School alum will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on the Walk of Fame’s website.

111th Street Railroad Crossing

Over the next week, maintenance work will be carried out at the 111th Street railroad crossing. Work is scheduled to begin this Saturday and be completed by next Wednesday, with the Wisconsin Central/Canadian National Railroad improving the road service around the tracks. A detour around the roadwork will use 248th Avenue, 119th Street and U.S. Route 30.

NACC Volunteer Week

April 18 through 24 is the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s (NACC) annual volunteer week. The NACC’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Not-For-Profit committees are partnering with Giving DuPage to encourage people to use “their talents and giving of their time through volunteerism” to bolster the non-profit institutions that are vital to the local community. The goal is to have 2,000 volunteers give a total of 14,000 hours, with over 100 NACC member not-for-profits registered on the Giving DuPage Volunteer Portal. For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit the NACC website.

North Central Dance and Cheer Teams at Nationals

The North Central College Dance Team made history this past week by winning a national championship. The team attended the Dance Team College Classic in Orlando, Florida and won the competition for Division III Pom. The team also placed fifth in the Jazz category. Meanwhile, the North Central Cheerleading team placed third in the Intermediate Division III Co-Ed Division at the NCA College Nationals.