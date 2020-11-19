Oberweis To Seek Recount | CityGate West Paused | Thanksgiving Meals Donated

Oberweis To Seek Recount

With final counts from the 14th Congressional District now in, Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood leads by 5,342 votes, and has formally declared victory in the race. However, the Chicago Tribune reports that Republican challenger Jim Oberweis will be requesting a “discovery recount of selected precincts throughout the district.” Should discrepancies be found, the recount could be used as a basis to challenge the election in court.

CityGate West Paused

Concerns surrounding the CityGate West mixed-use development project have put a pause on the $200 million proposed plan. The CityGate West project site would be located in the Northwest part of Naperville near Whirlyball and TopGolf. The plan proposed by Inter-Continental Real Estate & Development Corporation calls for multi-family residences, restaurants, two full service hotels, and retail and medical office space. It was presented last night to the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission. Several commissioners and public commenters raised concerns about the plan’s timeline and density of the homes, among other issues. Due to the uncertainty, commissioners advised the petitioners to delay their case to December 16.

New Montessori

An early childhood learning center in Downtown Naperville was also proposed to Planning and Zoning commissioners last night. The group gave a 8-0 approval for Guidepost Montessori to be located at 24 N. Washington St. / 20 E. Franklin Ave., and approved a variance to eliminate the required stacking spaces for curbside drop-off and pick up areas. According to the petitioners, Guidepost Montessori is looking to build off the success that its other Naperville school by Route 59 has experienced. The matter will now go to Naperville City Council.

Park District Adjusts For Tier 3

The Naperville Park District will be adjusting its programs and operations to comply with the statewide Tier 3 mitigations imposed by Governor J.B Pritzker, which begin tomorrow. Those include restricting fitness centers to 25% capacity or less, eliminating indoor group classes, pausing indoor group sporting activities, and requiring face coverings to be worn during activities. A full list of the Tier 3 changes can be found on the park district’s website. The district encourages residents to continue enjoying its 136 parks and wide range of outdoor activities.

Forest Preserve Adjusts For Tier 3

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will close its visitor centers starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow, also in compliance with the Tier 3 mitigations. All indoor programs at the forest preserve will be canceled, and outdoor programs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for cancellation. Face masks are required for any outdoor programs.

Thanksgiving Meals Donated

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with Electri-Flex and SCARCE to donate and distribute 1,000 turkeys and all the fixings to DuPage County families in need. That includes 3,000 cans of corn, 1,000 cans of cranberry sauce, and 500 boxes of stuffing, among other yummy offerings. The items will be handed out to various food pantries, organizations and seniors throughout the week.

