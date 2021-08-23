NUEA Walk In | Deadly Motorcycle Crash | New Jewish Center

NUEA Walk In

Naperville School District 203 teachers participated in a walk-in at their respective schools this morning. The Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) and District 203 have been in negotiations for a multi-year contract since January. The two main issues that have been preventing an agreement are salary and FMLA. NUEA President Dan Iverson said an agreement on family leave has been made, and now both sides will be negotiating compensation. The next mediation session is today.

Deadly Motorcycle Crash

An Aurora man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed as it crossed over train tracks. The initial police investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed. When it crossed over the tracks, it lost control and both riders were thrown from the motorcycle. 27-year-old Jaelen Morain was pronounced dead on the scene. The other rider was taken to a local hospital by the Naperville Fire Department with “apparent minor injuries.” The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

New Jewish Center

Chabad of Naperville hosted a grand opening celebration for its new Abrams Center for Jewish Life on Saturday. The 8,000 square foot center will hold programming and events, as well as serve as a place for community members, including youth, to meet up, get work done, or spiritually connect. The center has classrooms, a teen lounge, library, a sanctuary, and social hall. The grand opening included speakers and a public tour of the new center.

Fort Hill Celebrates 5 Years

The Naperville Park District’s Fort Hill Activity Center celebrated five years over the weekend. To commemorate the anniversary, Fort Hill held a celebration with FIT and Zumba classes, open gymnastics, and raffles. The fitness center officially opened its doors to the community on August 27, 2016.