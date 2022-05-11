Notification Error Costs DuPage Millions | Fundraising For Ukraine Aid | Skate Park Survey

Notification Error Costs DuPage Millions

An error in notifying the state’s revenue department about a marijuana tax has cost DuPage County 18 months worth of revenue. In October 2019 the DuPage County Board voted to put a 3% retail tax on recreational marijuana sales made in a municipality within the county. But the paperwork to notify the state about the tax, so that the county could begin accruing it, never reached the correct department. The Daily Herald obtained a board memo from the DuPage County Board office reporting that a copy of the tax ordinance was mailed to the Illinois Department of Revenue. But neither the state nor DuPage County Clerk has a record of its receipt. The correct documentation has now been filed, but DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin estimated that the county missed out on between $3 million to $4 million in revenue due to the error.

Fundraising For Ukrainian Medical Aid

Some Naperville organizations are coming together to help raise funds to provide medical aid for Ukrainian refugees. The Naperville Sister Cities Commission is teaming up with Marquette Companies, Edward-Elmhurst Health, KidsMatter and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce in the efforts. Sister Cities Commissioner Peter Foyo serves as an Honorary Counsel to Ukraine and has been helping to coordinate efforts to transport refugees from Poland to Madrid, Spain where they can receive shelter and medical care. Donations are now being collected online to help provided the needed medical equipment and supplies. Nitra, one of Naperville’s sister cities, is in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine.

Animal Therapy Dogs Needed

Edward-Elmhurst Health is looking to add more dogs to its Animal-Assisted Therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital. To be considered, dogs need to be at least a year old, obey commands like sit, down and stay, walk on a leash without pulling, and be current on vaccinations, among other qualifications. Those interested can complete an online application. Qualifying dogs will then undergo temperament testing in June, with those selected then scheduled for training in July.

Skate Park Survey

The Naperville Park District is seeking the public’s input on a new design for the Centennial Park Skate Facility. The skate park was built next to Centennial Beach in 2004 and has undergone some wear and tear due to heavy use. An online survey is now available on the park district’s website for skate park users to weigh in on what they’d like to see. The survey will be open through May 23. The new design will be finished in 2022, with renovations scheduled for 2023.