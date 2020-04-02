North Central Provides Backup Housing | Morton Arboretum Closes | Unite in Light

North Central Provides Backup Housing:

North Central College has partnered with the City of Naperville to provide backup housing for the city’s public safety personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Geiger Residence Hall is being made available to police, fire, and EMT workers along with telecommunicators as a housing option for those who want to be closer to their workplace or need to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. Rooms are single occupancy and set apart from any students or staff still remaining on campus. Though no city employees are currently on campus, rooms are available immediately.

Morton Arboretum Closes:

Starting today, the Morton Arboretum is closing its grounds through April 30. Previously the arboretum had closed down their buildings, but kept their 1,700 acres open for people to explore and enjoy while practicing social distancing. However, the arboretum has now decided to close completely to help slow the spread of COVID-19, saying in an email “the safety and wellbeing of Arboretum visitors and employees is top priority.” They look forward to reopening at a future date.

Local Jeopardy Winner:

Naperville resident Hemant Mehta is the newest Jeopardy! champ. The local blogger and former Neuqua Valley High School teacher went into Final Jeopardy! yesterday $200 behind the reigning champ. But when everyone got the Final Jeopardy! answer wrong, he found himself the winner with a cautious bet, and a final tally of $13,999. Mehta plays again today.

Drive-By Food Drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will be holding a drive-by food drive tomorrow, to benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry. This is their second drive to help provide supplies to the pantry, which supports over 500 families. You can drop off donations at the no-contact event on Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the Naperville Country Club.

Let There Be Light:

And last night some Naperville residents took part in a shining show of support. The Let There Be Light event encouraged folks to put out candles as a way to unite with light behind our doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Thanks to them all for their continued good work.

