North Central College Moving Classes Online | IHSA New Restrictions | Event Cancellations

North Central College Moving Classes Online:

North Central College is suspending in-person undergraduate classes and moving instruction online. This Friday will be the last day of in-person instruction, with the college cancelling classes on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the transition to online classes on Wednesday, March 18. Remote instruction will continue through the remainder of the spring semester. A limited amount of in person graduate study may still occur – students will be notified in those instances. The campus will remain open during this time, but social distancing is encouraged when possible. Those students who wish to move out of their residence hall can do so starting March 14. Also, as of Monday, March 16, non-essential on-campus gatherings of more than 100 people will be restricted, through at least April 10. You can find the full information about North Central College’s plan on their website.

Basketball Restrictions:

And in accordance with newly imposed NCAA regulations, North Central College will be imposing restrictions on Friday’s men’s basketball tournament game against Washington University in St. Louis at Gregory Arena. Attendance will be limited to designated family members of players and coaches, and essential staff. NCTV17 will be streaming the North Central game live online and on our channel.

IHSA Sets New Limits:

The IHSA will be limiting the attendance of all remaining Boys Basketball State Series Basketball games to 60 people per team due to COVID-19 concerns. Benet Academy’s sectional semifinal game against Hinsdale South was postponed last night because a Hinsdale South student may have been exposed to coronavirus. The game will be played tonight but a location has not been confirmed. Naperville Central defeated Glenbard East 62-58 last night to advance to the sectional final on Friday against Lake Park. That game will be played at Addison Trail with the new attendance restrictions in place.

State of the City Postponed:

Also in light of COVID-19 concerns, Naperville’s State of the City has been postponed. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision to push back the annual event originally scheduled for March 16 to May 18. The group will issue refunds to any organizations or individuals unable to make the new date.

Fermilab Takes Precautions:

Also taking heed – Fermilab. The particle physics and accelerator laboratory has canceled all public events and tours through March. Additionally, they’ve suspended registration for future public events, tours, programs and field trips. The Lederman Science Center however is open, along with the public areas of Wilson Hall. Anyone who has traveled to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy is not permitted on the grounds for 14 days following their return.

Anderson’s Events Canceled:

Some Anderson’s Bookshops events have also been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind the Tony-award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, have canceled their promotional You Will Be Found event for March 18. Other local cancellations include the March 15 In Five Years event with Rebecca Serle, and the March 22 Bad Kitty Joins the Team event with Nick Bruel. A March 28 event in Downers Grove with Rachel Vail was also canceled.

