North Aurora Road Improvements | DuPage Budget Survey | Springbrook Golf Course Renovations

North Aurora Road Improvements

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Naperville and the City of Aurora hosted an informational meeting at the Naperville Public Works Service Center to discuss the second phase of improvements to North Aurora Road. The project will widen North Aurora Road from Frontenac Road to Pennsbury Lane, and improve the existing bridge and underpass. During the meeting, project representatives provided drawings and maps of the area with engineering analysis. The goal of the construction is to reduce motor congestion on North Aurora and to provide a safe and efficient path for pedestrians. Work on the second phase is set to begin in summer of 2023

DuPage Budget Survey

DuPage County is looking for input from residents about its Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. The county has an online survey that asks for residents’ views on which programs and initiatives are of most importance to them. Responses will be taken into account as officials begin to shape the 2023 budget. The online survey will be available until Labor Day weekend.

Carjacking Prevention Workshop

On July 31, RJM Strategy Group, DuPage Krav Maga and Woody Buick GMC will conduct a carjacking prevention and situational awareness training workshop. The event, open to drivers 16 and up, will be run by two retired police officers. They’ll run participants through some real-life scenarios, providing instruction and discussing safety and survival. The 90-minute seminar starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Woody Buick GMC at 1585 Ogden Avenue. Registration can be made by emailing ray@rjmstrategygroup.com or by calling 630-360-1965. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

Springbrook Golf Course Closing For Renovations

Springbrook Golf Course will be closing for renovations beginning August 1. The nearly 50-year-old golf course will be getting new tees, bunkers, bridges, and cart paths, along with updates to green surrounds and drainage improvements. The work should be completed by late fall to allow reopening of the course in late spring/early summer of 2023. In the meantime, the clubhouse, practice areas and driving ranges will remain open. The Naperville Park District reminds the public that Naperbrook will be open for daily play as an option, though increased demand will make tee time availability more limited. Advance reservations can be made online or through the golf shop.