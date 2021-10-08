Nonalcoholic Brewery | Wine And Cupcakes | Faith and Blue Event

Nonalcoholic Brewery

Naperville could be the home of the first nonalcoholic craft brewery in Illinois. Yesterday the Naperville Liquor Commission voted unanimously to recommend a request for Go Brewing, presented by Naperville resident and businessman Joe Chura. Go Brewing would provide an option for those looking to stay fit and healthy, who still want to enjoy a craft beer. It would feature all the amenities of a traditional bar, brewery or winery, such as a taproom and tasting room. The business would move into the current 2 Fools Cider spot on Quincy Avenue, which will be changing locations for a bigger space. The matter now goes to Naperville City Council for consideration.

Wine And Cupcakes At Molly’s

And Molly’s Cupcakes may soon be able to serve up wine with their desserts. The liquor commission voted to recommend a variance to allow the concept for their downtown Naperville location. This would allow the sweet shop to be able to offer customers specialty wine served in a glass dipped in chocolate or caramel, Thursdays through Sundays. This will also go to city council for a final decision.

North Central College Building Dedication

Yesterday North Central College hosted a dedication for its new Center for Health Sciences & Engineering. The building houses state-of-the-art technology, including Anatomage tables that serve as virtual cadavers, and high-precision lasers which can cut both metal and non-metals. It also has simulation rooms for students to practice hands-on techniques, with instructors able to watch behind one-way mirrors while controlling mannequin responses as test patients. The building’s address is strategically 160 E. Chicago Avenue, to reflect the 160th year since North Central’s founding.

Faith and Blue Event

Police officers from across Chicago’s suburbs strengthened bonds with faith groups at Islamic Center of Naperville’s Faith and Blue event yesterday. Interfaith and Muslim leaders met with police for food, prayer, and a presentation on the importance of connecting faith and blue in communities. National Faith and Blue Weekend starts today and lasts through Monday, but ICN kicked things off early with yesterday’s gathering. The initiative promotes engagement between law enforcement and faith traditions nationwide.

