Nokia Rezoning Approved | Lovesac in Naperville? | Civil Rights Photographer

Nokia Rezoning Approved:

Nokia has been granted a request to rezone the northern section of their Naperville campus into a residential area. At last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the group voted to allow the change, which will allow roughly 70 acres to be subdivided and used for homes. Some community members and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County voiced concerns about flooding, traffic, and destruction of wetlands in the area. But commissioners said since the variance had a planned unit development or PUD clause, which means a future developer would have to present to the commission again before building, they would approve it. The commission also granted Nokia’s request to subdivide their entire 175-acre lot to facilitate a future sale. It now goes to Naperville City Council for consideration.

Lovesac Coming To Naperville?:

Also at the meeting, commissioners approved a variance request by Lovesac, which would allow them to open a 1,400 square foot showroom in downtown Naperville. The furniture store is seeking a spot at 12 W. Jefferson Avenue, in a first floor storefront traditionally zoned for heavy consumer use businesses like restaurants and stores. Known for their Sacs and larger sofa-style Sactionals, the petitioner says though the location would be used as a showroom for furniture to be ordered, it would also contain on-site retail sales of home accessories and decor. Lovesac would replace resale shop Serendipity, which hopes to move to a new location in the Naperville area. Their petition also goes to City Council for consideration.

Let’s Talk Cannabis Event:

Last night, Indivisible Naperville held a “Let’s Talk Cannabis” event at the Municipal Center. Mayor Steve Chirico, Councilwoman Judy Brodhead, representatives from Opt In Naperville, and Naperville’s medical cannabis dispensary took turns addressing different benefits and concerns about legalizing adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville. They covered topics like safety and enforcement, economic benefits, and how the dispensary works. There will be a non-binding citywide referendum on the March 17 ballot where Naperville residents can weigh in on whether they want adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville.

Civil Rights Photographer:

Also last night at the Municipal Center, the League of Women Voters and the DuPage County NAACP hosted photographer, civil rights and fair housing advocate Bernie Kleina at a public event. Kleina gave a presentation comprised entirely of photos he’s taken in his decades as a photographer. Showcasing his photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as scenes from Chicago during the Civil Rights movement and leading up to today. Kleina stressed the importance of affordable housing and its history with Civil Rights. At the end, Kleina took questions from the audience, and raffled off some of his photos.

